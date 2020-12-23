Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Stock Position Boosted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,992 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.20% of Arch Resources worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,351 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 337,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 187,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 109,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter.

ARCH stock opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Arch Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $75.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.67.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The energy company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.29). Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $382.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post -7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARCH. TheStreet lowered shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Arch Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

