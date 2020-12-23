Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Director Jesse Grant Eisler Sells 10,000 Shares

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of Arcimoto stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 461,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,287,100.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jesse Grant Eisler also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 23rd, Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of Arcimoto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $167,600.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 21st, Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of Arcimoto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $63,300.00.
  • On Monday, October 12th, Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of Arcimoto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FUV opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $496.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Arcimoto, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.21.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 645.68% and a negative return on equity of 126.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FUV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Aegis increased their price target on Arcimoto from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Arcimoto by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arcimoto in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 1,448.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 72,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

Comments


