Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Trading Up 13.9%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s share price was up 13.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $116.40 and last traded at $113.14. Approximately 1,588,411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 684,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.29.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARCT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.71.

The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 3.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 114.61%. On average, analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $46,675,592.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,557,745 shares in the company, valued at $269,944,407.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $428,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 462,255 shares of company stock worth $47,656,693. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 30.1% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,495,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,072,000 after purchasing an additional 577,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 504.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,232 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 123.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,376,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,060,000 after purchasing an additional 761,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 20.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,859,000 after purchasing an additional 198,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 506.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,708,000 after purchasing an additional 727,354 shares in the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

