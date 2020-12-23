Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardagh Group S.A. provides metal and glass packaging solutions, producing packaging for food, beverage and consumer brands. Ardagh Group S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get Ardagh Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ardagh Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ardagh Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.57.

ARD stock opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.79 million, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. Ardagh Group has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $21.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.12.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 132.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ardagh Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ardagh Group by 222.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardagh Group (ARD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.