Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARNA. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 6,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $456,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNA. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 333.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,757. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.44. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $32.95 and a 1 year high of $90.19. The company has a quick ratio of 23.17, a current ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 5,727.22%. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

