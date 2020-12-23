Arion Hits Market Capitalization of $50,359.71 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last week, Arion has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. Arion has a market capitalization of $50,359.71 and $31.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00135387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00020747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.73 or 0.00665602 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00121898 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00374134 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00064017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00098501 BTC.

Arion’s total supply is 13,366,471 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Arion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

