Arion Tops One Day Trading Volume of $31.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Arion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. Arion has a market capitalization of $50,359.71 and $31.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00135387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00020747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.73 or 0.00665602 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00121898 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00374134 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00064017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00098501 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,366,471 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

