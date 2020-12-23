Aristippos Gennadios Sells 13,662 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,405,000.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Catalent stock opened at $104.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.52. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $120.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.87 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,141,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,894,000 after acquiring an additional 486,273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Catalent by 28.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,528,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,983 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter valued at $400,823,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Catalent by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,760,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,044,000 after acquiring an additional 146,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent by 26.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,525,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,656,000 after acquiring an additional 318,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

