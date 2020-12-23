Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) Receives €6.58 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €6.70 ($7.89).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AT1 shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) price objective on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

ETR:AT1 traded up €0.07 ($0.08) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €5.96 ($7.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,243,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.62. Aroundtown SA has a 12 month low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a 12 month high of €8.88 ($10.45).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

