Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Cut to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARWR. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $82.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.61 and a beta of 1.61. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.47 and its 200 day moving average is $49.88.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.82). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. The business had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $213,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,768. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $1,353,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,055,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,917 shares of company stock valued at $12,874,469 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

