ArtByte (ABY) Market Capitalization Achieves $2,158.00

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One ArtByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ArtByte has a total market cap of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.80 or 0.00441833 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005798 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 66.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000226 BTC.

About ArtByte

ArtByte (ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me . The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

