Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Shares Up 5.9%

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) shares shot up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.66. 5,033,514 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 487% from the average session volume of 856,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.16.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.

