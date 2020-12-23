Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Shares Gap Down to $2.44

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.44, but opened at $2.25. Ashford Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 72,795 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AHT. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.37.

The firm has a market cap of $133.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($9.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($15.30) by $6.04. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 53.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 129,861 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at about $466,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 126.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 942,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,573,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,455 shares in the last quarter.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

