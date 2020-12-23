ATC Coin (ATCC) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded up 38% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last week, ATC Coin has traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ATC Coin has a total market cap of $391,991.36 and $199.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.80 or 0.00467983 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005665 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 57.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000246 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000233 BTC.

About ATC Coin

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

