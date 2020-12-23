Athene Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 7,196 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,904% compared to the typical daily volume of 359 call options.

NYSE:ATH opened at $41.08 on Wednesday. Athene has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $50.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.63.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Athene will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Athene from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

In other Athene news, CEO James Richard Belardi acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATH. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 88.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 105.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 15.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 10.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the third quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

