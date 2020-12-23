ATLANT (ATL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,633.00

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded down 54.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One ATLANT token can currently be bought for about $0.0202 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ATLANT has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $1,633.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ATLANT has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00050066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.44 or 0.00324861 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00033870 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002082 BTC.

ATLANT Token Profile

ATLANT (ATL) is a token. It launched on August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

