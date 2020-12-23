Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation provides banking services to consumers and businesses. It offers checking accounts, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, and wealth and treasury management services. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation, formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation, is based in Richmond, United States. “

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.75.

AUB opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $38.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.07.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $171.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.63 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, EVP Loreen A. Lagatta sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $83,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $388,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 139.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 115.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 62.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.