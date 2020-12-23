ATN Price Tops $0.0073 on Top Exchanges (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last seven days, ATN has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ATN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including BigONE, Hotbit, RightBTC and Allcoin. ATN has a total market capitalization of $612,220.62 and $52,001.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ATN Token Profile

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ATN is atn.io

ATN Token Trading

ATN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, RightBTC, Allcoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

