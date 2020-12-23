Autonio Price Up 19% Over Last Week (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Autonio token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Mercatox, Exrates and IDEX. Autonio has a total market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $59,143.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 tokens. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, Exrates, Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

