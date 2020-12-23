AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) CFO William T. Giles Sells 13,600 Shares

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) CFO William T. Giles sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total transaction of $16,197,056.00.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,192.99. The company had a trading volume of 180,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,777. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $684.91 and a one year high of $1,267.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,150.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,162.87.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Mirova bought a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in AutoZone by 52.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on AZO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,375.00 price target (up from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,323.71.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

