Avalanche Hits Market Cap of $225.87 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $225.87 million and $59.32 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.94 or 0.00012691 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00135698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00020793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.89 or 0.00669580 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00181547 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00380814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00099315 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00059801 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,937,055 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about

Buying and Selling Avalanche

Avalanche can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

