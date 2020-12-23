Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO) Shares Up 7%

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO)’s stock price shot up 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.23. 386,787 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 412,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon GloboCare stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 966,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.21% of Avalon GloboCare worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical related consulting services, including research studies, executive education, daily online executive briefings, tailored expert advisory services, and consulting and management services in the areas of immunotherapy and second opinion/referral services.

