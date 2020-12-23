Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVNS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Shares of AVNS opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.09. Avanos Medical has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.87 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the second quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 36.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the second quarter valued at $181,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

Featured Article: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.