Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $52.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 79,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.28 per share, with a total value of $2,819,118.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 298,265 shares of company stock worth $10,930,863. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 293.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

