Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Increases Dividend to $0.58 Per Share

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.26.

Balchem has increased its dividend payment by 36.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Balchem has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Balchem to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $113.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.09. Balchem has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $114.65. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.55.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.50 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Balchem will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.33.

In other news, VP Scott C. Mason sold 3,000 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

