Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Bancolombia reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bancolombia.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Bancolombia had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bancolombia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Bancolombia by 6.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Bancolombia during the third quarter worth $4,572,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Bancolombia during the second quarter worth $382,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bancolombia during the second quarter worth $14,258,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Bancolombia during the second quarter worth $222,000. 4.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CIB opened at $40.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Bancolombia has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $56.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.82 and its 200-day moving average is $28.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3201 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

