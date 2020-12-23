Bancorporation National Zions Sells 10,000 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Stock

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $734,300.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bancorporation National Zions also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 21st, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total transaction of $719,700.00.
  • On Thursday, December 17th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 15,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,093,800.00.
  • On Tuesday, December 15th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $1,507,400.00.
  • On Friday, December 11th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.85, for a total value of $758,500.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 9th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $749,000.00.
  • On Friday, December 4th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 11,448 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $808,572.24.
  • On Monday, December 7th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 21,448 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,523,880.40.
  • On Wednesday, December 2nd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 18,552 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $1,282,499.76.
  • On Friday, November 27th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 5,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total value of $339,500.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 25th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,424 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $724,989.20.

AGM traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.55. 62,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,165. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.78. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $85.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.32. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $47.05 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 209.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 516.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 36.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the third quarter worth about $200,000. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM)

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit