Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.61 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will post sales of $96.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $96.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $96.48 million. Bandwidth posted sales of $62.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year sales of $326.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $326.50 million to $327.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $462.27 million, with estimates ranging from $448.32 million to $484.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAND. BidaskClub raised Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.25.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $41,160.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,883.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $88,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,210.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 884 shares of company stock valued at $154,110. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 14,461.4% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,051,000 after buying an additional 16,692 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,082,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $189.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.80 and a 200 day moving average of $151.09. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $50.89 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.52, a PEG ratio of 138.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

