Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 14,461.4% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 16.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,051,000 after acquiring an additional 16,692 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 104.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth in the third quarter worth about $1,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $41,160.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,565 shares in the company, valued at $978,883.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $88,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,210.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 884 shares of company stock worth $154,110 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $189.56 on Wednesday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.89 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -175.52, a P/E/G ratio of 138.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.09.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.25.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

