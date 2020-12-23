Barry Ticho Sells 1,365 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) insider Barry Ticho sold 1,365 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $78,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $59.92 on Wednesday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $64.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 0.23.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). Equities research analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 60.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,462,000 after purchasing an additional 482,351 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,236,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,400,000 after purchasing an additional 22,086 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,394,000 after acquiring an additional 305,519 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 583.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 122,228 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STOK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.86.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

