Base Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.32 Million (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded up 18.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12.32 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Base Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00002791 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00136926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00020957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.49 or 0.00679422 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00123284 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00373002 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00064199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00097475 BTC.

Base Protocol Token Profile

Base Protocol’s total supply is 65,370,936 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,688,421 tokens. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol

Base Protocol Token Trading

Base Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

