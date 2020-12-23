BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCML. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on BayCom from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BayCom from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:BCML traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.00. 389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,121. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. BayCom has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $177.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.00.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $20.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 million. BayCom had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 14.22%. On average, research analysts expect that BayCom will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BayCom by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BayCom by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 33,940 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BayCom by 27.3% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 157,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 33,793 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in BayCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in BayCom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

