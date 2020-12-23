Beetle Coin Price Down 32.6% Over Last Week (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 43.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded down 32.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including $13.77, $32.15, $24.43 and $33.94. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $285,205.58 and approximately $17,245.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005639 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 69.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

BEET is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 249,655,213 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin . Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

