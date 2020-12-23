B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 663.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,273 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 569.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,259,000 after acquiring an additional 313,801 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in B&G Foods by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 36,592 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in B&G Foods by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BGS opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.51. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $31.93.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.17 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.85%.

BGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

