BidaskClub Downgrades Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) to Sell

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CPRX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX remained flat at $$3.42 on Wednesday. 1,723,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,123. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.59.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.48% and a return on equity of 35.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany purchased 15,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $44,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,787,693 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,448.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 167,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1,079.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 150,741 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

