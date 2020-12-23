BidaskClub Downgrades Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) to Sell

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CPRX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.90.
Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX remained flat at $$3.42 on Wednesday. 1,723,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,123. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.59.
In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany purchased 15,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $44,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,787,693 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,448.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 167,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1,079.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 150,741 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.
