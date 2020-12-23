BidaskClub Downgrades ENI (NYSE:E) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ENI currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

E opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. ENI has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.06.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter. ENI had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ENI will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ENI by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the 3rd quarter worth $1,438,000. 0.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

