BidaskClub Lowers Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) to Sell

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of DMLP stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $11.46. 35,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,115. The stock has a market cap of $397.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.11. Dorchester Minerals has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $21.46.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.55 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 51.26%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after buying an additional 10,877 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 6.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 13.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,421 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 24.9% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 724,381 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 144,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.52% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 592 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

