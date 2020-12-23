BidaskClub Lowers Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) to Sell

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of DMLP stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $11.46. 35,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,115. The stock has a market cap of $397.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.11. Dorchester Minerals has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $21.46.
Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.55 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 51.26%.
Dorchester Minerals Company Profile
Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 592 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.
