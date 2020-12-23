BidaskClub Upgrades Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) to “Buy”

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

SWBI has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Wesson Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of SWBI stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $18.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Smith & Wesson Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.99 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 118.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,926.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $48,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,651.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $536,560. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 53.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

