BidaskClub Upgrades Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) to Buy

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Workday from $216.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.46.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $8.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,609,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,578. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.50 and its 200-day moving average is $206.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.03 and a beta of 1.59. Workday has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $259.01.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.73, for a total transaction of $19,587,406.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.10, for a total transaction of $2,043,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,470 shares of company stock valued at $96,102,616 over the last ninety days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 310.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

