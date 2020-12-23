Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) Now Covered by Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bioanalytical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st.

Bioanalytical Systems stock opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.30 million, a PE ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Bioanalytical Systems has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $10.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bioanalytical Systems stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Bioanalytical Systems worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bioanalytical Systems

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc, doing business as Inotiv, a pharmaceutical development company, provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally.

