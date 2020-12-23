Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $1.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

OTCMKTS BIREF remained flat at $$1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,788. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.05.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

