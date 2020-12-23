Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $8.32 or 0.00035220 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $145.70 million and $10.95 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00267230 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00040337 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 167.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000706 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 263.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

