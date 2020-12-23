BitcoiNote Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11.00 (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One BitcoiNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. Over the last week, BitcoiNote has traded up 66.2% against the U.S. dollar. BitcoiNote has a total market capitalization of $46,024.17 and $11.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote Coin Profile

BTCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 12,211,423 coins. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org. BitcoiNote’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN.

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoiNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

