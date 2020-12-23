Bitcoinus (BITS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13.00

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 99.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 99.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoinus token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $6,946.77 and approximately $13.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,871.72 or 0.99767278 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00006884 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00018586 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00016489 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000597 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00054073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoinus Token Profile

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

