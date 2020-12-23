Bitcoinus (BITS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13.00

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $3,475.75 and approximately $13.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,089.21 or 0.99911667 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00019959 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017430 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000239 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00053998 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

