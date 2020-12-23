BlackCoin Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0429 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges. BlackCoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $308,297.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009851 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 79.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00008826 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,380,780 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

