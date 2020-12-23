BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0839 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 11th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Shares of NYSE:BTZ opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.05. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $15.00.
About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust
Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.