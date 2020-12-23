BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0839 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 11th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of NYSE:BTZ opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.05. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

