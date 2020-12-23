BlackRock Inc. Trims Holdings in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $6,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in SciPlay during the third quarter valued at $374,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.74% of the company’s stock.

Get SciPlay alerts:

SCPL stock opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.51. SciPlay Co. has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.64 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.10%. On average, analysts predict that SciPlay Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCPL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SciPlay in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SciPlay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SciPlay from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.77.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL).

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.