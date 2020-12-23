BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Declares $0.03 Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Monday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.
Shares of NYSE BKT opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14. BlackRock Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $6.25.
About BlackRock Income Trust
