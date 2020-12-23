BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Declares $0.03 Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Monday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSE BKT opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14. BlackRock Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $6.25.

About BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

