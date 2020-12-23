Blockstack (STX) Market Capitalization Reaches $198.60 Million

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last week, Blockstack has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blockstack coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001184 BTC on exchanges. Blockstack has a market cap of $198.60 million and $2.04 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00050505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.28 or 0.00327982 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00033526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00016998 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004243 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Blockstack Coin Profile

Blockstack (STX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 945,757,398 coins and its circulating supply is 711,834,032 coins. Blockstack’s official website is blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . Blockstack’s official message board is blog.blockstack.org

Buying and Selling Blockstack

Blockstack can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

